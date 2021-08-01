Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.62 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.