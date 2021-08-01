Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $363,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.