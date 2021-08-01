Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 352,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

