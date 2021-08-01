Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.49 Million in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 352,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth $326,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.