Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of OSI Systems worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

