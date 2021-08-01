Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 20,349 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.38% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.09 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

