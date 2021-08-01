Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 28,632 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of QAD worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 163.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ QADA opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.30.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.