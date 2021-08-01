Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 359,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $899,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,594,000.

COOL stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

