Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

