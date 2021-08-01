Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.