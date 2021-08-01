Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $822.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

