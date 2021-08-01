Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 128,396 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,396 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.16% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

