Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,766 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Seneca Foods worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $495.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.