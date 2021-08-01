Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 187,694 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,694 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.