Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,505 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Agilysys worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

