Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 571,315 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 571,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Amyris worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

