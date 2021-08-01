Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,375 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

