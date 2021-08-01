Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 86,922 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,922 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 117,541 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 124.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $7,372,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.