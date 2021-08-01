Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $3.30 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.