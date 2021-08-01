Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 301,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,689,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,300,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000.

Shares of MSDAU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

