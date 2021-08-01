Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Consolidated Communications worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.69 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.