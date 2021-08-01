Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Amarin worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

