Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $35.30.

