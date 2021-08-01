Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Matrix Service worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 17.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

MTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

