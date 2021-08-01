Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.45 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Golem has a market cap of $371.16 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars.

