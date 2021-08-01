Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $538,260.02

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $538,260.02 and approximately $275.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 265,397,191 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

