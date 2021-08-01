Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.19 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $640,321.70 and $377,952.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00780493 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

