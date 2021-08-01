Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

