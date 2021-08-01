Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0004

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $236,541.28 and $27,084.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.51 or 0.00591339 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

