Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0217 on Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

