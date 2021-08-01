Graviocoin Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $521.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00355715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

