GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Tops $24,992.74

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $24,992.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,109.43 or 0.99804917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00832929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,075,123 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

