Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 24.68. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of 9.85 and a one year high of 54.00.

