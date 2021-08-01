Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 763 ($9.97) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.