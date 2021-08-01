Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,546 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

