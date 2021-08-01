Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,284 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

