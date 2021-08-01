Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 75.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

