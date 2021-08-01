Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tennant by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNC opened at $79.12 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

