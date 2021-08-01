Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.