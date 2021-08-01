Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.66.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

