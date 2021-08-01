Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.12 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

TUP opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

