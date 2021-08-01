Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.14 Million Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of US Ecology worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 214,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.