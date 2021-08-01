Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Universal worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

