Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

