Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,064 shares of company stock worth $5,415,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

