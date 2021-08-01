Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth $1,536,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth $68,207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,474,000 after purchasing an additional 59,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,201 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.