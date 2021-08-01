Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Kaman worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAMN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several analysts have commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

