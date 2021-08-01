Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Ferro worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $17,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 107.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

