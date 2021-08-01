Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Raven Industries worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

RAVN stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.