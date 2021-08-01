Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,284 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.